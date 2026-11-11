The right lessons from Brazil and the US
Election winners in both countries must note voters are repudiating one person, not endorsing the other
- The Democrats in the US are not yet offering a vision voters can get excited about, and in the future, business as usual will not do. PHOTO: REUTERS
[LONDON] President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated the far right’s now-fugitive Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil’s recent presidential election. In the US, President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (Maga) minions took a drubbing in the midterm elections.
Both results are good news from two very big countries. Democrats everywhere can sleep a little better.
But the good news could be short-lived if the winners learn the wrong lessons. And, judging from the pronouncements of the establishment commentariat, that is exactly what is happening.
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