The Business Times
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The right lessons from Brazil and the US

Election winners in both countries must note voters are repudiating one person, not endorsing the other

Summarise
    • The Democrats in the US are not yet offering a vision voters can get excited about, and in the future, business as usual will not do.
    • The Democrats in the US are not yet offering a vision voters can get excited about, and in the future, business as usual will not do. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andres Velasco

    Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 05:00 PM

    [LONDON] President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated the far right’s now-fugitive Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil’s recent presidential election. In the US, President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (Maga) minions took a drubbing in the midterm elections.

    Both results are good news from two very big countries. Democrats everywhere can sleep a little better.

    But the good news could be short-lived if the winners learn the wrong lessons. And, judging from the pronouncements of the establishment commentariat, that is exactly what is happening.

    BrazilUnited StatesLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaDonald TrumpDemocratsPolitics

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