The right lessons from Brazil and the US

Election winners in both countries must note voters are repudiating one person, not endorsing the other

The Democrats in the US are not yet offering a vision voters can get excited about, and in the future, business as usual will not do. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated the far right’s now-fugitive Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil’s recent presidential election. In the US, President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (Maga) minions took a drubbing in the midterm elections.

Both results are good news from two very big countries. Democrats everywhere can sleep a little better.

But the good news could be short-lived if the winners learn the wrong lessons. And, judging from the pronouncements of the establishment commentariat, that is exactly what is happening.