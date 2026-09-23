SGX needs to boost post-IPO liquidity. Here’s how it can do it

There are two ways: deepen the securities lending pool and allow flexible lock-up periods

The Singapore Exchange’s Securities Borrowing and Lending framework enables investors to express alternative valuation views and actively facilitates market-making. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore equity market is undergoing a clear and welcome momentum shift.

Public primary market activity has rebounded strongly, backed by decisive regulatory updates, listing rule revisions and substantial capital infusion via the Equity Market Development Programme by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Yet, as recent commentary in financial media highlights, post-market trading performance and aftermarket liquidity remain an important conversation to have.