The Business Times
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Singapore’s hub success faces a new trust test

How does a trading hub protect its integrity when partner nations view trade friction as a security feature?

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    • Re-exporting and transhipment are routine parts of lawful trade; goods may follow similar routes through Singapore despite being classified differently.
    • Re-exporting and transhipment are routine parts of lawful trade; goods may follow similar routes through Singapore despite being classified differently. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Ramkishen S Rajan

    Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    AT SINGAPORE’S National Day Rally on Aug 23, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed recent US concerns that Chinese goods were being routed through other countries, especially in South-east Asia, to circumvent American tariffs.

    He said the government would act on credible evidence of wrongdoing and not allow the country to be used as a conduit for illegal trade. He also acknowledged that Singapore could not trace and verify every product’s full supply chain.

    His remarks followed the Aug 13 White House report, The Great Transshipment Scam, which included Singapore among more than 40 economies described as presenting an elevated risk of illegal transhipment.

    SingaporeTrump tariffsUS-Singapore relationsTradeSupply chains

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