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South-east Asia’s haze shows a diversified electricity source may not be that dependable

As countries grow reliant on power from across borders, how much will be available when several need it at once?

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    • Solar operators in Singapore reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15% during the haze.
    • Solar operators in Singapore reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15% during the haze. PHOTO: ST

    Augustin Boey

    Published Mon, Nov 9, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    [SINGAPORE] On Oct 9, 2026, Singapore’s Pollutant Standards Index reached 192. The haze was choking throats and clouding skies.

    Less visibly, it was also dimming solar panels: Operators in the city-state reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15 per cent during the episode.

    It did not lead to an electricity shortage here. But as more South-east Asian countries prioritise generating and trading low-carbon electricity, the episode offers a glimpse of a challenge they face – that suppliers might face the same risks in power generation.

    Energy transitionElectricityAseanAsean Power GridSouth-east Asia

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