South-east Asia’s haze shows a diversified electricity source may not be that dependable

As countries grow reliant on power from across borders, how much will be available when several need it at once?

Solar operators in Singapore reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15% during the haze. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] On Oct 9, 2026, Singapore’s Pollutant Standards Index reached 192. The haze was choking throats and clouding skies.

Less visibly, it was also dimming solar panels: Operators in the city-state reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15 per cent during the episode.

It did not lead to an electricity shortage here. But as more South-east Asian countries prioritise generating and trading low-carbon electricity, the episode offers a glimpse of a challenge they face – that suppliers might face the same risks in power generation.