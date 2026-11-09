South-east Asia’s haze shows a diversified electricity source may not be that dependable
As countries grow reliant on power from across borders, how much will be available when several need it at once?
- Solar operators in Singapore reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15% during the haze. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] On Oct 9, 2026, Singapore’s Pollutant Standards Index reached 192. The haze was choking throats and clouding skies.
Less visibly, it was also dimming solar panels: Operators in the city-state reported daily average electricity output falling by around 15 per cent during the episode.
It did not lead to an electricity shortage here. But as more South-east Asian countries prioritise generating and trading low-carbon electricity, the episode offers a glimpse of a challenge they face – that suppliers might face the same risks in power generation.