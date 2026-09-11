The Business Times
business-time-50

South Korea bets free AI can loosen ChatGPT’s grip

SK Telecom, KT and Kakao must make domestic use of the tech mainstream before foreign models cement their lead

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • South Korea is attempting something more unusual than other national technology programmes, by trying to turn AI into something closer to public infrastructure.
    • South Korea is attempting something more unusual than other national technology programmes, by trying to turn AI into something closer to public infrastructure. PHOTO: EPA

    David Kim

    Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    [SEOUL] On Sep 4, the executives of SK Telecom, KT and Kakao stood together at the Korea Press Center in Seoul to announce their plans for the nation’s “AI for All” programme, in which each of South Korea’s 52 million citizens would receive free, unlimited access to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

    No subscription. No token limit. For most users, the front door will be KakaoTalk, already on 50 million phones. No government has tried an initiative of this scale before.

    Abroad, the meme followed within hours: “South Korea – gave its entire population free AI. Me using VPN.”

    South KoreaArtificial IntelligenceTelecommunicationsTechnology

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    The State Courts heard that the beauty company made a payment of S$11,291 on Sept 9, a day before its hearing.

    Mary Chia beauty firm appears in court over unpaid CPF contributions

    Despite the current sell-off, currency strategists view the ringgit’s slide as temporary.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against ringgit as investors take refuge in traditional safe haven

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More