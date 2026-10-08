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‘Take some pain today for growth tomorrow’: Why policymakers should heed IMF’s call

AI, high energy prices and rising public debt are major ‘cross-currents’ the world economy must navigate

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    • In her agenda-setting curtain-raiser speech in Singapore on Oct 7, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that “winter is coming”.
    • In her agenda-setting curtain-raiser speech in Singapore on Oct 7, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that “winter is coming”. PHOTO: IMF

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Thu, Oct 8, 2026 · 05:00 PM

    DESPITE Asean’s economic vibrancy, the region is rarely at the centre of global financial diplomacy.

    However, that changes next week when Bangkok hosts the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Annual Meetings from Oct 12 to 18.

    In her agenda-setting curtain-raiser speech in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 7), IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that “winter is coming” – an allusion to TV series Game of Thrones and seasonal pressures soon arriving in the Northern Hemisphere.

    IMFKristalina GeorgievaGlobal economyArtificial Intelligenceenergy pricesPublic debtMonetary policyfiscal policy

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