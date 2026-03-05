From targeted strike to regional firestorm: How the US-Israeli attack on Iran escalated

It is now a regional war – fought across at least seven countries, with missiles falling on civilian airports, naval headquarters and residential districts

On the night of Feb 28, Iranian drones struck several residential buildings in Bahrain's capital, Manama. PHOTO: EPA

WHAT began as a coordinated military operation against a single state has, within days, metastasised into the most dangerous regional conflict the Middle East has seen in a generation.

Beginning on Saturday (Feb 28), Israel and the US launched coordinated joint attacks on Iran – code-named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US – targeting key Iranian officials, military commanders and facilities, with the stated aim of regime change.

The ambition was sweeping. The consequences have been wider still.