The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

US-Israeli strikes on Iran: A reckoning with no clear ending

The joint military attacks have created a political vacuum and could create further hardship on the ground

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The joint strikes targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear programme and, ultimately, its head of state.
    • The joint strikes targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear programme and, ultimately, its head of state. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 09:55 AM

    IN THE early hours of Feb 28, the US and Israel launched one of the most consequential military operations that the Middle East has seen in decades.

    Code-named Operation Epic Fury by the Pentagon and Operation Roaring Lion by the Israel Defense Forces, the joint strikes targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear programme and, ultimately, its head of state – killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the man who had shaped the Islamic Republic for more than three decades.

    The world woke up to a different Middle East. The question now is whether it is a safer one.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IranUS-Middle East relationsIsraelNuclear proliferationTrump administration

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More