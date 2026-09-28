The Trump-Xi truce stops at AI; who gets caught in the middle?

If the US forces countries to pick sides, more may switch to China’s cheaper and more open models

In the AI race, the US has decided to push its allies into line, rather than to cultivate and offer incentives. PHOTO: REUTERS

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Thursday (Sep 24) extended the trade truce but produced little on artificial intelligence beyond a channel for flagging AI incidents.

Export controls on advanced chips were not even on the agenda.

That absence is the point. Tariffs and rare earths can be traded; AI capability cannot, because both sides see it as the determinant of relative power.