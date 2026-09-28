The Trump-Xi truce stops at AI; who gets caught in the middle?
If the US forces countries to pick sides, more may switch to China’s cheaper and more open models
- In the AI race, the US has decided to push its allies into line, rather than to cultivate and offer incentives. PHOTO: REUTERS
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Thursday (Sep 24) extended the trade truce but produced little on artificial intelligence beyond a channel for flagging AI incidents.
Export controls on advanced chips were not even on the agenda.
That absence is the point. Tariffs and rare earths can be traded; AI capability cannot, because both sides see it as the determinant of relative power.
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