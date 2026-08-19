The unexpected way out of the Chinese EV shakeout

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- BYD is one of only three manufacturers out of 30 focused on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China that turned a full-year profit in 2025, said AlixPartners. PHOTO: REUTERS
ON THURSDAY (Aug 20), Mazda will launch the Mazda6e in Singapore, an electric vehicle that is neither wholly Chinese nor entirely Japanese. Yet, the sleek four-door’s unusual provenance could hold lessons for the car world at large.
The Mazda6e was styled by Mazda but engineered and built by Changan, a state-owned giant that also manufactures its own version of the car, the Deepal L07. On the surface, it is clear what each party gains from the tie-up.
Hiroshi Ozawa, the Mazda6e’s programme manager, said: “We have a joint venture with Changan Automobile so that we can absorb their strengths.
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