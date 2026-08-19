The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

The unexpected way out of the Chinese EV shakeout

Chinese car companies can’t compete with Chinese car companies. Legacy brands to the rescue?

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • BYD is one of only three manufacturers out of 30 focused on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China that turned a full-year profit in 2025, said AlixPartners.
    • BYD is one of only three manufacturers out of 30 focused on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China that turned a full-year profit in 2025, said AlixPartners. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leow Ju-Len

    Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ON THURSDAY (Aug 20), Mazda will launch the Mazda6e in Singapore, an electric vehicle that is neither wholly Chinese nor entirely Japanese. Yet, the sleek four-door’s unusual provenance could hold lessons for the car world at large.

    The Mazda6e was styled by Mazda but engineered and built by Changan, a state-owned giant that also manufactures its own version of the car, the Deepal L07. On the surface, it is clear what each party gains from the tie-up.

    Hiroshi Ozawa, the Mazda6e’s programme manager, said: “We have a joint venture with Changan Automobile so that we can absorb their strengths.

    Electric vehiclesAutomotiveCar salesThinking Aloud

    TRENDING NOW

    The company says the disputes do not cast significant doubt on its viability as a going concern.

    Koh Brothers Eco Engineering faces up to S$57.6 million in potential legal liabilities

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    The deal for the sale of Scotts Square mall, just off Orchard Road, is said to be in the early stages of being worked out, at a price of about S$320 million.

    Father-and-son duo Raj Kumar and Kishin in exclusive due diligence to buy Scotts Square

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More