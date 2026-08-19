The unexpected way out of the Chinese EV shakeout

THINKING ALOUD

Chinese car companies can’t compete with Chinese car companies. Legacy brands to the rescue?

BYD is one of only three manufacturers out of 30 focused on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China that turned a full-year profit in 2025, said AlixPartners. PHOTO: REUTERS

ON THURSDAY (Aug 20), Mazda will launch the Mazda6e in Singapore, an electric vehicle that is neither wholly Chinese nor entirely Japanese. Yet, the sleek four-door’s unusual provenance could hold lessons for the car world at large.

The Mazda6e was styled by Mazda but engineered and built by Changan, a state-owned giant that also manufactures its own version of the car, the Deepal L07. On the surface, it is clear what each party gains from the tie-up.

Hiroshi Ozawa, the Mazda6e’s programme manager, said: “We have a joint venture with Changan Automobile so that we can absorb their strengths.