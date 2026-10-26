The US-China tech cold war is moving undersea
Subsea cables are the next technological battleground
- The Strait of Malacca, the narrow passage between Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, hosts a dense concentration of undersea cables. PHOTO: ST
WHEN Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles described the seabed as a battlefield at a regional defence gathering in Singapore earlier this year, he was preaching to the converted.
The security of undersea cables – which carry more than 95 per cent of data flows and trillions of dollars of daily financial transactions – was already top of mind for the senior military brass, geopolitical analysts and government ministers in the room.
A new project by Australia, the UK and the US was quickly announced to develop underwater drone technology to protect cables by 2027, while Singapore launched a 17-country framework covering South-east Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania to explore defence cooperation on critical infrastructure.
TRENDING NOW
Government to bring forward raising of retirement age, give employers more financial support to create flexi-load jobs
If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia
Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status
Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth