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THE BOTTOM LINE

US-Iran ceasefire collapse proves businesses cannot wait out the war

Corporations should treat volatility as a given

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    • Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz. The pre-war status quo, where Iran had no practical say over what moved through the strait, is probably gone for good.
    • Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz. The pre-war status quo, where Iran had no practical say over what moved through the strait, is probably gone for good. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE fragile truce between the US and Iran didn’t just crack last week. It may have shattered.

    In June, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), seeking to formally end months of war. But US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire “over” on Jul 10, following Iranian attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

    What followed were multiple days of US airstrikes on Iran targets as well as Iranian missile fire towards Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. These attacks reintroduced a level of uncertainty in the global economy that businesses had hoped was behind them.

    IranIran waroilenergy pricesBusiness risksThe Bottom Line

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