US sanctions on Iran won’t splinter Washington’s trade truce with Beijing

The upcoming Trump-Xi summit in September means both sides are likely to keep their responses restrained

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced new sanctions on close to 60 entities, individuals and vessels tied to Iran’s oil-revenue and weapons-procurement networks. PHOTO: REUTERS

BY LATE August 2026, Washington and Beijing had settled into an uneasy commercial peace.

Months of tit-for-tat tariffs had given way to a framework built around a new “US-China Board of Trade”, a resumption of Chinese soybean and Boeing purchases, and a pause on the rare earth export curbs that had rattled global manufacturers.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are due to meet again at the White House on Sep 24, with two more encounters already pencilled in for the rest of the year, albeit still unconfirmed.