The Business Times
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The Web isn’t ready for millions of rule-bending bots

There are signs that AI products will hunt for loopholes, particularly in coding

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    • In some ways it is hard to imagine the new AI agents causing widespread trouble. They look too cute for a start.
    • In some ways it is hard to imagine the new AI agents causing widespread trouble. They look too cute for a start. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Parmy Olson

    Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 02:30 PM

    EARLIER this year, an Australian tech worker asked his OpenClaw artificial intelligence agent whether it could get him higher up on the waiting list for a popular gym class.

    It did exactly what he wanted, but with an unexpected twist: It found a flaw in the system and cancelled the booking of another person on the list.

    AI’s next big magic trick is to start doing things for you across the Web, with new tools such as Muse from Meta Platforms and dots from OpenAI working 24/7 to find online bargains, book restaurant tables or check your e-mails for unpaid bills.

    Artificial IntelligenceCybersecurityInformation technology

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