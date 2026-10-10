What real mental health support at work can look like

THE BROAD VIEW

With the Workplace Fairness Act kicking in next year, companies must implement real operational changes

Mental health stigma persists in Singapore’s workplaces; many still do not seek help, fearing backlash, unspoken bias or being quietly sidelined in the office. PHOTO: CMG

WORLD Mental Health Day falls on Saturday (Oct 10). This year’s theme is “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change”, which emphasises the importance of listening to people and urging changes in policy and the workplace.

Despite increased awareness of mental health in Singapore, a critical question remains: Have we achieved pervasive, actual implementation of real and tangible support for people with mental health conditions in our workplaces?

The honest answer is no.