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THE BROAD VIEW

What real mental health support at work can look like

With the Workplace Fairness Act kicking in next year, companies must implement real operational changes

Summarise
    • Mental health stigma persists in Singapore’s workplaces; many still do not seek help, fearing backlash, unspoken bias or being quietly sidelined in the office.
    • Mental health stigma persists in Singapore’s workplaces; many still do not seek help, fearing backlash, unspoken bias or being quietly sidelined in the office. PHOTO: CMG

    Nic Lee

    Published Sat, Oct 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WORLD Mental Health Day falls on Saturday (Oct 10). This year’s theme is “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change”, which emphasises the importance of listening to people and urging changes in policy and the workplace.

    Despite increased awareness of mental health in Singapore, a critical question remains: Have we achieved pervasive, actual implementation of real and tangible support for people with mental health conditions in our workplaces?

    The honest answer is no.

    Mental healthWorkplace cultureHealth and Wellness

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