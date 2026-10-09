Why the biggest business decision about AI isn’t which model to choose

The ability to switch will matter more than betting on today’s winner

Applications should use the AI model best suited to a task, without being redesigned each time, and without the business losing control over cost, data or risk. IMAGE: PIXABAY

THE e-mail from your artificial intelligence provider arrives. The model your business has built into its applications is being retired. A replacement is on the way, and there’s enough time to migrate.

It all sounds routine.

Then your teams start asking questions. Will the replacement produce the same results? Will it cost more? Will applications built around the old model still work as intended? How much needs to be tested before the migration deadline?