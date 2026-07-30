The Business Times
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Why China isn’t doing more to boost domestic demand

Can Beijing compete in a prolonged tech and geopolitical rivalry while accepting slower growth?

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    • Beijing has become convinced that dependence on foreign technology represents a strategic vulnerability, rather than merely an economic inconvenience.
    • Beijing has become convinced that dependence on foreign technology represents a strategic vulnerability, rather than merely an economic inconvenience. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Tan Kong Yam

    Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 08:00 AM

    ONE of the most frequently asked questions about China’s economy is deceptively simple: Why isn’t Beijing doing more to stimulate domestic demand?

    The case for a large-scale stimulus appears compelling. China’s property market remains in a prolonged downturn. Consumer confidence is weak. Local governments are burdened with debt. Deflationary pressures persist, while demographic ageing and subdued private investment continue to weigh on growth.

    Many economists – both inside and outside China – argue that Beijing should implement a much larger fiscal stimulus, strengthen the social safety net, raise household incomes, stabilise the housing market, and rebalance the economy towards domestic consumption.

    ChinaChina economygeoeconomicsconsumptionIndustrial policy

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