The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Why the Houthis are striking Saudi Arabia

Attacks on Riyadh’s soil suggest the Yemeni civil war is spreading beyond its borders

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    • Houthi fighters in Yemen. In early October, the group attacked Saudi oil facilities, and aimed drones and missiles at the kingdom’s airports and military bases.
    • Houthi fighters in Yemen. In early October, the group attacked Saudi oil facilities, and aimed drones and missiles at the kingdom’s airports and military bases. PHOTO: EPA

    Leon Hadar

    Published Wed, Oct 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHEN smoke rose over Saudi Aramco’s refinery south of Riyadh on Oct 3, it was more than another strike in a long-running feud between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis.

    It showed that Yemen’s civil war – frozen for four years under a United Nations-brokered truce – has fully returned to Riyadh’s heartland. It also showed that the kingdom’s hopes of leaving the conflict on its own terms are fading.

    The escalation did not come out of nowhere. The truce began to unravel in July, when Saudi jets attempted to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing in Sanaa, said the Houthis, who then declared a naval ban on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

    Thinking AloudSaudi ArabiaYemenIran war

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