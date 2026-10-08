The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Why legacy car companies should go goodwill hunting

Car brands that fail to realise the value of their heritage risk squandering it

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    • The triumph of the tried-and-true over the bold-and-new presents a lesson for legacy car companies.
    • The triumph of the tried-and-true over the bold-and-new presents a lesson for legacy car companies. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leow Ju-Len

    Published Thu, Oct 8, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    VOLKSWAGEN is having a miserable year largely thanks to Porsche, which it listed in 2022 while keeping a 75 per cent stake. In September, VW took a six billion euro (US$6.7 billion) goodwill impairment on Porsche, the biggest item in a profit warning that cut its margin forecast to 1 per cent at most.

    Porsche’s first-half performance was grim. Year-on-year deliveries fell 16 per cent to 122,306 cars. Sales in China, once its biggest market, sank 32 per cent. Every Porsche model line saw numbers decline – except one.

    Sales of the 911, the iconic sports car whose name and silhouette have been around for 62 years, rose 19 per cent to 30,534 units, enough to account for a quarter of Porsche’s overall sales.

    Thinking AloudAutomotiveCar salesElectric vehicles

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