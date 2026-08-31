The Business Times
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Why strict online regulation will boost Singapore’s digital economy

Digital safety protects consumers’ trust in businesses, increasing competitiveness

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    • Faster action protects employees, limits business disruption and gives customers greater confidence in Singapore’s digital economy.
    • Faster action protects employees, limits business disruption and gives customers greater confidence in Singapore’s digital economy. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Ben Chester Cheong

    Published Mon, Aug 31, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    IN JUNE, Singapore regained first place in the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. Eleven days later, the Online Safety Commission began operations.

    The two developments may appear unrelated. One is a survey run by the Institute for Management Development (IMD), an international organisation that assesses economic performance. The other is a government agency that provides victims with faster relief from online harassment, doxxing, stalking and image-based abuse.

    But they are connected by a principle. In an economy conducted through digital platforms, safety, institutional credibility and competitiveness cannot be separated.

    online safetySocial mediaDigital economyScamsSingapore

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