Why strict online regulation will boost Singapore’s digital economy

Digital safety protects consumers’ trust in businesses, increasing competitiveness

IN JUNE, Singapore regained first place in the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. Eleven days later, the Online Safety Commission began operations.

The two developments may appear unrelated. One is a survey run by the Institute for Management Development (IMD), an international organisation that assesses economic performance. The other is a government agency that provides victims with faster relief from online harassment, doxxing, stalking and image-based abuse.

But they are connected by a principle. In an economy conducted through digital platforms, safety, institutional credibility and competitiveness cannot be separated.