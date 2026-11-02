Why Trump’s tech dreams are quietly crumbling

Tariffs, immigration restrictions and skilled labour shortages make it hard for the US to boost production

A semiconductor chip displayed at a groundbreaking event by SK Hynix for a plant in Indiana (pictured). Some fear tariffs will prevent the investment Trump wants. PHOTO: REUTERS

PHILIP Wong, formerly chief scientist of the mighty Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), now a Stanford professor, recently looked at where his former PhD students now work.

He found that a mere 17 per cent have jobs at companies that actually make microchips (like Intel, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix or TSMC); the rest are at entities designing or using them (such as Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Google and Pinterest) or elsewhere (like McKinsey).

“(They) all have the skills to go inside a cleanroom and make a chip from a blank piece of silicon (into) a working transistor or memory device,” he tells me. “Yet a majority have chosen to work in other industries.”