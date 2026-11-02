The Business Times
business-time-50

Why Trump’s tech dreams are quietly crumbling

Tariffs, immigration restrictions and skilled labour shortages make it hard for the US to boost production

Summarise
    • A semiconductor chip displayed at a groundbreaking event by SK Hynix for a plant in Indiana (pictured). Some fear tariffs will prevent the investment Trump wants.
    • A semiconductor chip displayed at a groundbreaking event by SK Hynix for a plant in Indiana (pictured). Some fear tariffs will prevent the investment Trump wants. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Gillian Tett

    Published Mon, Nov 2, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    PHILIP Wong, formerly chief scientist of the mighty Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), now a Stanford professor, recently looked at where his former PhD students now work.

    He found that a mere 17 per cent have jobs at companies that actually make microchips (like Intel, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix or TSMC); the rest are at entities designing or using them (such as Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Google and Pinterest) or elsewhere (like McKinsey).

    “(They) all have the skills to go inside a cleanroom and make a chip from a blank piece of silicon (into) a working transistor or memory device,” he tells me. “Yet a majority have chosen to work in other industries.”

    Technology businessesSemiconductorsUnited StatesTrump tariffsImmigrationJobs and skills

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Wilmar is among the Singapore-registered companies that the National Environment Agency is seeking information from on potential links to the haze.

    Wilmar sold goods to 6 firms issued notices under Singapore haze law; no operational relationship

    The International Energy Agency projects renewables could rise from under 30% of Asean’s power mix to over 70% by 2050 with stronger interconnection.

    The grid is the transition: Why Asean’s next energy challenge is coordination

    Some of the dishes at Gallery by Chele in Metro Manila.

    Is Manila Asia’s new dining hot spot?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More