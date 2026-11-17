Buy a cheaper car and get up to S$15,000 back. Buy a pricier one and pay up to S$15,000 more. That is the idea behind the proposal the Land Transport Authority (LTA) put out in the first week of October, which would merge Category A and Category B of the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system into one. For mainstream buyers, it sounds like good news. The harder question is what happens at the bidding table.

The proposals are not final. In this episode of TransportBT, a podcast from The Business Times, Derryn Wong speaks with Say Kwee Neng, an automotive consultant and former car industry executive who has bid in the COE market himself. They look at what the changes are meant to fix, and what they may leave untouched.

Why listen

How we got two categories Say traces the history back to 1999, and how the industry kept finding ways around the rules.

A different diagnosis Many people point to Category A and B prices moving closer together. Say has another explanation for the noise, and it changes how the proposal looks.

Who really sets the price Say has seen the closing minutes of a bidding exercise from the inside. He explains who calls the shots, and why merging categories could matter to them.

Owning versus using Say has a view on how the cost of owning a car and the cost of using one should balance, and a clear idea of the outcome he would dread.

How high could it go Wong asks whether S$200,000 is in sight. Say’s answer goes well beyond what happens at the LTA.

If you are weighing a car purchase, or just wondering why COE prices keep climbing, Say is worth hearing before you place a bid. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Derryn Wong (derrynwong@sph.com.sg)

With Say Kwee Neng, automotive consultant and former car industry executive

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Derryn Wong, Nicole Teo, Rachna Raghu & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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