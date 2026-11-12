The Business Times
business-time-50
HOT STOCK

CDL shares hit one-year low after warning of ‘significantly weaker’ H2 performance

Delayed asset sales, foreign-exchange losses and potential impairments weigh on outlook

Summarise
Jeanne Mah

Jeanne Mah

Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 09:33 AM — Updated Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 05:44 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • CDL says certain capital-recycling transactions originally envisaged for the remainder of FY2026 are now expected to be completed in FY2027.
    • CDL says certain capital-recycling transactions originally envisaged for the remainder of FY2026 are now expected to be completed in FY2027. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of City Developments Ltd (CDL) hit a one-year low on Thursday (Nov 12), a day after the property group warned that it expects to post a “significantly weaker” financial performance in the second half of FY2026.

    It cited delayed capital-recycling transactions, adverse foreign-exchange movements and potential property impairments as reasons for its forecast.

    Shares of CDL fell 10.1 per cent at 9.04 am on Thursday, touching a one-year low of S$6.40. The counter then pared some losses to close at S$6.64, down 6.7 per cent on the day.

    No married deals were recorded, according to data from ShareInvestor.

    CDL said in its Wednesday update that certain capital-recycling transactions originally envisaged for the remainder of FY2026 are now expected to be completed in FY2027, amid persistent inflationary pressures and elevated interest rates.

    This contrasts with H2 2025, when the group recorded a capital-recycling gain of S$473.1 million from the divestment of South Beach Consortium in September that year.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    The anticipated weaker performance in H2 2026 is also compounded by adverse foreign-exchange movements, particularly the appreciation of the South Korean won against the Singapore dollar since July.

    CDL said the currency movements had resulted in significant foreign-exchange losses at its South Korean subsidiary on an intercompany loan receivable denominated in Singapore dollars.

    The group is also conducting valuations of its property portfolio, which could result in impairment losses.

    As at Sep 30, CDL’s China office portfolio continued to face challenging market conditions. The group said it was “actively pursuing divestment initiatives” and “optimisation opportunities in line with its capital recycling priorities”.

    Deleveraging remains a priority

    The weaker outlook comes as CDL seeks to reduce its net gearing ratio to about 55 per cent by FY2029, from 75 per cent as at Sep 30.

    Under its GET+ strategic road map unveiled in September, the group is targeting S$6 billion in divestments by FY2029 to crystallise embedded value and recycle capital from mature, non-core or underperforming assets.

    Proceeds will support balance-sheet strengthening and debt reduction, while providing flexibility for selective reinvestment.

    As at Sep 30, CDL’s interest cover stood at 2.7 times. It had cash reserves of S$2.1 billion, while its liquidity position was supported by S$4.8 billion in cash and available committed credit facilities. 

    “There are no material concerns over the group’s ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations,” it said.

    Meanwhile, CDL’s Singapore property business continued to record sales during the third quarter.

    The group and its joint venture associates sold 124 residential units worth S$322.6 million in Q3, compared with 88 units worth S$313.2 million in the year-ago period. With no new launches during the quarter, sales were primarily from existing projects.

    Its Singapore office portfolio recorded committed occupancy of 97.4 per cent as at Sep 30, while its retail portfolio had committed occupancy of 97.1 per cent.

    The group’s global hotel operations recorded a 6.4 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue per available room to S$175.20 for the first nine months of 2026.

    CDL said the global operating environment remains “challenging”, citing heightened geopolitical uncertainties, financial market volatility and evolving macroeconomic conditions.

    It added that it will focus on sustaining operational momentum across its core businesses while navigating these headwinds.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hot StockCity Developments Ltd (CDL)City Developments

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Huang and Kimberly Powell were captured on video being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March, said NYT.

    Nvidia prepares to oust Jensen Huang after news of second affair, with executive: reports

    Singapore Airlines will commemorate its 80th anniversary in May 2027.

    Special dividend for SIA’s 80th anniversary? CEO says extra payout will need board’s nod

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Nvidia’s board is weighing the idea of naming a temporary chief while searching for a permanent one, the person said.

    Who could replace Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s top engineer and CFO tipped as CEO candidates

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More