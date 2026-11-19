SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Two objections that held up the sale have been withdrawn before the hearing

Frasers Property was awarded the tender for the rear block of The Centrepoint on Feb 27. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

[SINGAPORE] The High Court on Thursday (Nov 19) has given the green light for the collective sale of The Centrepoint rear block to Frasers Property for S$391.9 million, in granting a sale order for the property, The Business Times understands.

The ruling clears the way for Frasers to take full ownership of the rear block on completion, giving it scope to redevelop the Orchard Road site alongside neighbouring assets that it already owns.

The deal had hit a hitch in August, when the Strata Titles Board issued a stop order after two objections to the sale were not withdrawn during mediation. The collective sale committee then applied to the High Court for approval.

Both objections were withdrawn before Thursday’s hearing.

Law firm Wee Swee Teow represented the owners in the collective sale, led by real estate partner Alan Tan, with the High Court application led by partner Hui Choon Wai.

Frasers Property was awarded the tender for the rear block of The Centrepoint on Feb 27 for S$391.9 million, about 6.2 per cent below the guide price of S$418 million when the property was put on the market in January. The deal was brokered by Savills Singapore.

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The Centrepoint comprises two components: a freehold front plot and a leasehold rear plot.

Frasers Property owns almost all – about 96 per cent – of The Centrepoint’s front block, which houses 151 retail units.

Before the collective sale, the group also owned part of the rear block, which contains 66 apartments and 66 retail units on an L-shaped plot with around 52 years left on its 99-year lease. It reportedly held all the retail strata units and eight apartments, adding up to about 52 per cent of the strata area and about 85 per cent of the share value in the rear block.

Larger redevelopment

The acquisition was a strategic move by Frasers Property to consolidate its ownership of the adjoining plots, paving the way for a larger redevelopment of a prime Orchard Road site.

Frasers Property owns the neighbouring 51 Cuppage Road, a 10-storey office building connected to The Centrepoint by a link bridge. The group in August also acquired Cuppage Terrace next to The Centrepoint for S$175 million, citing plans to take a more coordinated approach to asset enhancement and long-term value creation.

The group could potentially amalgamate the sites to tap incentives under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Strategic Development Incentive Scheme, which encourages the redevelopment of ageing properties in key areas through more intensive land use.

The S$810 million collective sale of Thomson View condominium followed a similar path. The Strata Titles Board issued a stop order in March 2025 after mediation failed to resolve objections from six owners.

The High Court approved the sale in July that year after all six withdrew their objections and the sale committee filed a further affidavit addressing the judge’s questions about whether the required mandate had been secured in time.

UOL, Singapore Land and CapitaLand Development subsequently launched Thomson Reserve, a 1,268-unit condominium project on the former Thomson View site, in October this year.

The development sold 1,143 units, or over 90 per cent of its total units, at an average price of S$2,900 per square foot over its launch weekend, making it the best-selling new private residential project in Singapore this year by the number of units sold at launch.