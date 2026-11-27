SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Arup to potentially take space at Newport Tower; SingLand bags Aon and Squarepoint as tenants for The Clifford

CapitaSky (right) is just across the road from Capital Tower (left), where GIC occupies about 280,500 sq ft. PHOTO: CAPITALAND INVESTMENT

SINGAPORE’S sovereign wealth fund GIC is said to be in talks to lease some three floors of space in the CapitaSky building at 79 Robinson Road to be vacated by Allianz.

Allianz’ existing lease at CapitaSky for about 88,000 square feet (sq ft) – on three whole floors and a part floor – ends in March 2027. GIC is said to be looking at the three full floors adding up to 75,000 sq ft.

The 29-storey building is 70 per cent owned by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT), with CapitaLand Open End Real Estate Fund holding the remaining 30 per cent. The building received its Temporary Occupation Permit in April 2020.

In May, The Business Times reported that Allianz – one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers – will move to Shaw Tower in Beach Road from CapitaSky. The space to be vacated by Allianz was said to be garnering strong leasing interest.

In August, at CICT’s first-half results briefing, CICT’s manager said it is in discussions with prospective tenants for the Allianz space in CapitaSky, including existing ones seeking to expand within the building.

BT understands that the Allianz space is no longer being marketed, triggering talk that GIC, which is at Capital Tower across the road, may be the next occupier of the space.

The sovereign fund is said to be on the expansion path.

GIC is a major tenant at the CICT-owned Capital Tower; and is said to occupy about 280,500 sq ft at the 52-storey building, which was completed in 2000 and has undergone refurbishments over the years. “GIC declines to comment,” said a spokesperson.

A seasoned office market watcher commented that it would not be surprising if GIC is in talks to take over the Allianz space in CapitaSky: “GIC has growth plans and it is unable to expand further in Capital Tower, which already has very high occupancy. It makes sense to expand to CapitaSky, which is just across the street.”

GIC currently also leases two floors totalling about 24,000 sq ft at the Afro-Asia building at 63 Robinson Road. The office market watcher said the lease might have been a stop-gap solution to accommodate GIC’s immediate need for more space.

“GIC may eventually consolidate its operations from the Afro-Asia building into the CapitaSky space, if it inks a lease there,” he added.

Leasing deals at Newport Tower, The Clifford

Separately, at Newport Tower being built in Anson Road, global engineering and architecture firm Arup is said to be in advanced talks to lease two office floors totalling about 63,000 sq ft of net lettable area.

Newport Tower is the 220,000 sq ft office component of City Developments Ltd’s (CDL) mixed-used project Newport Plaza.

Arup is in advanced negotiations to lease about 63,000 sq ft at Newport Tower, the office component of Newport Plaza, a mixed-use project in Anson Road. IMAGE: CDL

The offices will be on eight floors – levels two to nine – of the 45-storey project, which will include upmarket residences for sale, branded serviced apartments and retail space.

Newport Tower is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.

Arup’s relocation to Newport Tower will be an expansion; it currently occupies about 40,000 sq ft at Frasers Tower in Cecil Street.

As its lease for this space is also said to expire in Q4 2027, Arup will need a short extension on its lease at Frasers Tower to facilitate its move to Newport Tower.

Word on the street is that Arup is being offered a more attractive rental at Newport Tower than the estimated S$12-13 per square foot a month for a lease renewal in Frasers Tower.

Additionally, the package it is being offered by CDL is likely to include a rental cap upon lease renewal.

The Clifford at Raffles Place is expected to be completed in the second half of 2028. IMAGE: SINGLAND

At Singapore Land Group’s The Clifford in Raffles Place, which is currently under development, commercial insurance broker Aon is said to have leased two floors totalling about 40,000 sq ft in the low zone of the 34-storey building, with an option to take more space.

Scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028, The Clifford will have 21 office floors totalling 360,000 sq ft of net lettable area, comprising nine low-zone floors (on levels eight to 16) and 12 high-zone floors (on levels 22 to 33).

Aon will relocate from SGX Centre 1, where it occupies around 40,000 sq ft on four floors. Its lease in the building expires in late-2028.

Another tenant that has signed up at The Clifford is understood to be Squarepoint, a quantitative investment management, technology and trading group.

It is said to have leased three floors totalling 45,000 sq ft in the high zone, with flexibility to take an additional floor.

This represents a major expansion for the group, which currently occupies about 23,000 sq ft on level 49 of CapitaSpring in Market Street. The lease, which is due for expiry around March or April next year, is being extended, say industry observers.

CICT owns the office component of CapitaSpring.

The Clifford will have 45,000 sq ft of retail space in basement one, level one and level two, part of level three and on the rooftop.

The project will be linked at basement one to Raffles Place MRT station.

At level two, the development will connect to the existing link across the road to OUE Tower.