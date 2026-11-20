SINGAPORE PROPERTY

The developer plans to cut the mall’s net lettable area by over a third and refocus it on sports and wellness

SingLand’s Jonathan Eu wants Marina Square to be a starting and finishing point for sport groups. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] When Jonathan Eu joined Singapore Land Group ( SingLand ) in 2020 as chief operating officer, one of his first priorities was to work out what the developer could do with the properties it already owned.

The UOL-linked group had a strong portfolio, though “some of them (may have been) a little bit under-loved”, said Eu, who became CEO a year later. He wanted an “asset plan for each of them”.

SingLand kept Singapore Land Tower open while it refurbished the building from 2021 to 2025. The developer tore down the former Clifford Centre to make way for The Clifford, a Grade A office tower due for completion in 2028.

In September, SingLand set a timetable for Marina Square’s long-awaited redevelopment, saying the mall would close on Mar 31, 2027, while its three hotels – Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental – would remain open throughout the works.

The redevelopment will add three towers with homes, serviced apartments, a hotel and Grade A offices, lifting the complex’s gross floor area (GFA) to about 362,493 square metres (sq m) from 315,046 sq m. SingLand expects to complete the project by 2031 and for it to stabilise in 2032 or 2033.

Even as the complex expands, the mall will have less space to let. Its net lettable retail area is expected to fall from just under 800,000 square feet (sq ft) to slightly below 500,000 sq ft, Eu said in a group interview on Nov 13. “And it’s not because we don’t believe in the retail story,” he added.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

A spokesperson noted: “By rightsizing the mall, we reallocated GFA to complementary asset classes that will bring greater vibrancy to the precinct.”

SingLand expects residents, office workers and hotel guests to help draw traffic to the mall.

Eu’s wish list

Eu, who is particularly fond of racket sports, wants Marina Square to be a starting and finishing point for running and cycling groups, and “part of a daily ritual for people”.

The mall’s fourth-storey rooftop, where mechanical equipment now sits, is slated to house racquet courts and a clubhouse.

The CEO hopes to bring in tenants that complement the sports facilities, such as athleisure brands and wellness operators that help athletes prepare for and recover from training.

A separate sheltered public space of about 40,000 sq ft could host an indoor basketball or badminton tournament one day and live music the next.

SingLand plans to provide pet facilities across several levels, with links to the nearby public park and landscaped areas. Eu also wants to build on the mall’s existing enrichment offerings, including dance, arts, music and culture.

He called setting aside space for local businesses his “own aspiration as a Singaporean”, saying SingLand could “co-share the risk” with businesses testing a concept and help growing firms reach a wider audience.

Some existing tenants have asked about returning, Eu added. The Business Times previously reported that two major tenants – DP Architects and PSB Academy – were preparing to move to SingPost Centre.

SingLand has received inquiries from prospective tenants, but Eu wants the design to be clearer before his team pitches the new spaces.

Marina Square at 40

Eu, a grandson of Wee Cho Yaw whose family controls UOB and UOL group, called the prospect of closing the mall “very bittersweet for us”.

Marina Square opened on reclaimed land in 1986, before the bay had the skyline it has today. Over the years, its rooftop became a place to watch the waterfront light up with fireworks.

Department stores Metro and Tokyu were among the mall’s early anchors. In 1996, the Marina Leisureplex brought in a Golden Village cineplex and the SuperBowl entertainment centre. Later revamps added The Dining Edition and children’s attraction Pororo Park Singapore.

Marina Square has had busy and quiet stretches over the decades, Eu said. “But now we’re thinking (about) the next 40 years for Marina Square.”

While the mall has sustained healthy occupancy and footfall over the decades, SingLand noted: “A comprehensive transformation is necessary to ensure the asset remains competitive and aligned with evolving consumer expectations.”

In April 2019, SingLand, then known as United Industrial Corp, raised its stake in mall owner Marina Centre Holdings to 77.34 per cent through its subsidiaries, with parent UOL holding the remaining 22.66 per cent.

The three existing hotels in the precinct – Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental – will remain open throughout the works. PHOTO: CMG

Why now?

“In terms of timing, this is an optimal window,” the spokesperson said. Upgrades at Singapore Land Tower and West Mall were completed in 2025, and SingLand expects The Clifford to bring in additional income after its scheduled completion.

The 35-storey Clifford will have about 360,000 sq ft of offices and 45,000 sq ft of retail and dining space, giving it about 46 per cent more lettable area than the former Clifford Centre.

SingLand said that it has seen healthy leasing interest from large companies, including financial services firms and consultancies, and expects the property to stabilise in 2029.

At West Mall, the revamp added a basement dining wing and increased GFA by about 11 per cent to 29,078 sq m. The mall has 100 per cent committed occupancy.

SingLand considered keeping Marina Square mall open during phased works, but opted for a full closure.

“It avoids prolonged noise and disruption for tenants, hotel guests and shoppers, while significantly compressing the construction schedule to achieve target completion by 2031,” the spokesperson added.

“We are confident that the transformed precinct will deliver enhanced long-term value and bring superior, resilient returns… Final yields will reflect prevailing market conditions at completion.”

SingLand expects the closure of Marina Square mall to affect income in the interim but said the impact on the group would be “not significant”, citing its commercial office portfolio and the continued operation of Marina Square’s three hotels.

In FY2025, group revenue rose 7 per cent to S$783.1 million, while net profit fell 4 per cent to S$272.3 million. The increase in turnover was partly due to improved performance by Singapore Land Tower, Marina Square and West Mall.

Department stores were among Marina Square’s early anchors. Later revamps added The Dining Edition and children’s attraction Pororo Park Singapore. PHOTO: CMG

Eu declined to disclose the development cost or target returns for Marina Square, but said that he was comfortable with the project’s return profile.

SingLand noted: “While construction and development costs are an integral consideration in any project of this scale, our priority is long-term value creation. Undertaking the partial redevelopment now allows us to manage capital expenditure prudently, alongside our broader portfolio cash flows.”

It had said in September that it would fund construction with internal cash, credit facilities and shareholder funding, alongside financing from UOL.

SingLand’s Singapore office portfolio includes Singapore Land Tower, SGX Centre 2, The Gateway and Tampines Plaza 1 and 2, as well as a 40 per cent interest in Novena Square.

The group said that committed occupancy was in the high 90s across its Singapore office and retail portfolios, with positive rental reversions.

Asked about further upgrades or divestments, SingLand replied that it reviews its portfolio regularly.

Eu remains confident about Singapore, pointing to limited new Grade A office supply in the core Central Business District, resilient home sales and efforts to draw visitors through major events and business tourism.

About his wish list for Marina Square, Eu noted that his team is “equally excited and scared by all these concepts”.

“But I tell them: ‘I shoot for the moon. Even if (we) miss, (we) fall among the stars’. I think we can get most of it right. That’s my conviction.”