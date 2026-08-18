Raj Kumar, son Kishin in exclusive due diligence to buy Scotts Square for S$320 million

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

The freehold mall has potential for substantial refurbishment and repositioning

The deal for the sale of Scotts Square mall, just off Orchard Road, is said to be in the early stages of being worked out, at a price of about S$320 million. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] A potential sale of Scotts Square is in the early stage of being hammered out at a price of about S$320 million.

The father-and-son team of Raj Kumar and Kishin RK is said to be in exclusive due diligence for a purchase of the four-level freehold retail mall in a prime Scotts Road location, just off Orchard Road.

Scotts Square is owned by Wharf Estates Singapore, formerly known as Wheelock Properties (Singapore). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Wharf Real Estate Investment Company, which in July inked a deal to sell Wheelock Place in Orchard Road to Hongkong Land’s Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) for S$1.1 billion.