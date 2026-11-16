SINGAPORE PROPERTY

The project moved 1,029 of its 1,268 units in the month

Developers launched 2,058 units for sale in October, up from 158 in September but down 7.8% from a year earlier. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Developers sold 1,716 new private homes in October, the highest monthly tally since the year-ago period, with mega project Thomson Reserve accounting for about six in 10 sales.

Sales excluding executive condominiums (ECs) jumped some 480 per cent from 296 units in September, but were 29.2 per cent lower than the 2,424 units sold in October last year.

Thomson Reserve sold 1,029 of its 1,268 units last month, helping the Rest of Central Region lead with 1,157 sales, or 67 per cent of the islandwide total. The Outside Central Region recorded 488 sales or 28 per cent, while the Core Central Region recorded 71 sales or 4 per cent.

“The level of interest was a strong endorsement on the attractive prices for Thomson Reserve which was in line with market conditions,” said Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia, noting that the four-bedder premium units with private lift in the luxury collection and the three-bedroom premium units were among the first to be sold out.

“The sales in Thomson Reserve made up 87 per cent of the entire sale volume in the third quarter of 2026, paving the way for a strong finish to 2026,” he added.

Another project that saw firm interest was Lucerne Grand. Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, said the project in Jurong appealed to investors and homeowners.

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The development is close to Lakeside MRT station and Jurong Lake Gardens. “Interest was also underpinned by buyers’ confidence in the growth potential of Jurong Lake District, which is envisioned to be Singapore’s second Central Business District,” she added.

In Novena, Far East Organization’s 133-unit freehold project The Serra Residences sold 25 units. ERA Singapore CEO Marcus Chu said five units changed hands for at least S$5 million, based on caveat data. They included a penthouse that sold for S$11.2 million, which was the priciest transaction in the month, he noted.

About half the units sold at Thomson Reserve went for S$2.5 million or less, compared with about eight in 10 at Lucerne Grand, said PropNex CEO Kelvin Fong. At The Serra Residences, more than a third of the units sold went for under S$2.5 million.

Fong said median prices of new non-landed homes rose across all three market segments in October, largely reflecting the mix of units sold at new launches rather than a broad-based increase in prices.

Leonard Tay, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore, said: “The October 2026 developer sales suggest that while homebuyers remain active, they are also becoming selective in their purchase decisions.”

While Singapore’s labour market remains resilient, an increase in retrenchments and artificial intelligence-related changes in the workplace have led to higher awareness of income and job security risks, he added.

About half the units sold at Thomson Reserve went for S$2.5 million or less. PHOTO: UOL, CAPITALAND DEVELOPMENT

Developers launched 2,058 units for sale in October, up from 158 in September but down 7.8 per cent from 2,233 a year earlier. Including ECs, developers sold 1,731 units, versus 319 in September and 2,446 in October last year. No new EC projects were launched in October.

Huttons Asia’s Yip estimated that developers sold about 7,053 units in the first 10 months of 2026, down 31.5 per cent from the 10,299 units sold in the year-ago period.

“The market exuberance observed in October following the launch of Thomson Reserve may spill over to other projects,” said Sun. “Developers may also step up efforts to clear some units ahead of the year-end holiday season. Therefore, healthy sales may occur in November.”

She added that more than 30 projects are expected to be ready for launch in 2027, potentially bringing about 16,800 new homes to the market. Excluding ECs, about 14,800 units could be launched, marking the highest tally since 2013, when developers launched 15,885 homes.

Fong said land costs are likely to set the direction for new home prices, adding that many sites lined up for launch over the next two years were bought at higher land prices than the projects selling today.

“The three-month compounded Singapore Overnight Rate Average has crept up to about 1.36 per cent per annum as at Nov 16, though it remains well below its peak,” he added.

“If rates and the wider economy hold steady, we expect new launch prices could edge up gradually, and demand for well-priced projects to stay supported.”