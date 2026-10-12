Tycoon says Taiwan’s tech boom is filling up his luxury hotels

Formosa International Hotels is set for record revenue and profit in 2026, says hospitality tycoon Steven Pan

Pan, who leads Formosa International Hotels, says the firm’s room revenue rose 10% year to date its luxury retail business’ sales jumped 20% due to the AI boom. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] A surge in travel fuelled by Taiwan’s artificial intelligence boom is driving record results at Formosa International Hotels, highlighting the technology sector’s growing impact beyond the island’s chip industry.

The company, led by hospitality tycoon Steven Pan, is on track for record revenue and profit in 2026, he said in an interview at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Thursday (Oct 8).

Room revenue has increased 10 per cent year to date, while sales at its luxury retail business have jumped 20 per cent due to the AI boom, he said, declining to provide specific figures.

“What it means for the hotel industry is a tremendous increase in business travel because people have to come and buy stuff from Taiwan, make deals in Taiwan,” Pan said.

Beyond corporate travel, demand for luxury retail business is being driven largely by newly affluent domestic customers, whose spending power has been boosted by strong economic growth and a surging stock market, he added.

Taiwan raised its economic growth forecast for the year to more than 10 per cent, putting the island on track for its first double-digit expansion since 2010 as demand tied to AI continues to fuel the chip hub’s economy.

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The upgraded outlook follows growth of 8.76 per cent last year.

The AI-driven boom has also made Taiwan a standout destination for equity investors. Taiwan’s benchmark stock index has surged more than 70 per cent this year, making it the top performer among more than 90 equity gauges tracked by Bloomberg.

International luxury hotel operators are expanding their presence in Taiwan, including InterContinental, which opened a new hotel in Taipei in October.

Pan plans to open two hotels next year in Linkou, a district in New Taipei City he describes as a future technology hub, as companies including ASML and Micron expand their presence in the area. He is also looking to buy a luxury hotel in San Francisco, another tech hub.

“We are looking at undervalued luxury hotels in major gateway cities in America,” Pan said, declining to comment on the deal size. The group also plans to open two hotels in Japan in 2027. BLOOMBERG