Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Appointment to take effect on Jan 1 following founding chairman's Sept resignation
Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Mr Mah spent over 38 years with audit consultancy firm Deloitte, during which he held chief executive roles in the firm.
SURBANA Jurong has appointed Chaly Mah Chee Kheong as its new chairman after receiving board approval of a recommendation by the group's executive resource and compensation committee.

Mr Mah will succeed the urban and infrastructure consultancy's founding chairman Liew Mun Leong with effect from Jan 1, 2021.

The news comes months after Mr Liew resigned from the group in September 2020 along with his other public-service and business roles, including as chairman of Changi Airport Group, following the acquittal of his former domestic helper who was accused of stealing from him and his family.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Surbana Jurong said it expects Mr Mah to bring extensive board and leadership experience to the role of chairman of the group.

Mr Mah currently serves as chairman of multiple organisations, including the Singapore Tourism Board and mainboard-listed NetLink NBN Trust.

He was formerly chairman of Singapore Land Authority as well as the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce.

He notably spent over 38 years working for audit consultancy firm Deloitte, during which he held chief executive roles in the firm's South-east Asia and Asia-Pacific offices.

"I look forward to working with the board and management to leverage on this strong platform to advance the group into (becoming) a leading global player," said Mr Mah of his new appointment.

In the statement, he also thanked Mr Liew as "the driving force behind Surbana Jurong's growth strategy" over the years.

Said Surbana Jurong group chief executive Wong Heang Fine: "Chaly's deep experience and insights will benefit us greatly as we continue to grow our portfolio of speciality consulting skills and expand our capabilities for the built environment, anchored on sustainability and technology for the future."

Stay up to date with The Business Times for