Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

LIEW Mun Leong has stepped down from his public-service and business roles at the Changi Airport Group (CAG), Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation and Temasek International with immediate effect.

The announcement that he is bringing forward his retirement from these roles comes days after his former domestic helper was acquitted of stealing from him and his family. The Attorney's General Chambers (AGC) is now reviewing the handling of the case.

Mr Liew was the chairman of both CAG and Surbana Jurong, senior international business adviser at Temasek and a board member of Temasek Foundation.

He said in a statement on Thursday night: "Those who know me will know I am passionate about the roles and missions of these organisations. I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities."

He added that he stands ready to assist or advise the organisations without compensation if required, given the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Liew said that he made the police report against Parti Liyani out of a sense of civic duty to report the matter and to allow the authorities to investigate if there are suspicions of wrongdoing. "The High Court has made its decision. I have faith in our legal system, and respect the decision of the High Court," he said.

He added that he and his family members have cooperated with the police throughout the investigation and trial, and will continue to cooperate with the AGC and the police if required.