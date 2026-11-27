ASIA FUTURE SUMMIT 2026

Asia has a role to play in shaping how artificial intelligence is used, he says

At the Asia Future Summit 2026 on Nov 27, Tan pointed to increased adoption, improved model capabilities and the declining costs of AI. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Falling artificial intelligence costs are continuously lowering the hurdle for corporates to boost productivity, and will lead to readier and wider use of AI in the years ahead, OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long said on Friday (Nov 27).

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit 2026, amid a global tech rout fuelled by concerns over AI investment, Tan noted that AI is not going anywhere.

“Despite the current worries about AI-related stocks, AI is here to stay given increased adoption, improved AI model capability and declining cost of AI.”

The OCBC chief was delivering the opening address at the annual thought leadership conference, which returned for its fifth edition this year.

For the first time, it was jointly presented by SPH Media’s key news titles: The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

OCBC is the presenting sponsor, with Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

In his opening remarks, he noted Asia’s role in shaping supply chains and how AI is used.

While AI adoption may become more widespread, the technology landscape supporting that adoption could become more fragmented.

The future is likely to see bifurcation in technology standards, differentiated access to technology and, possibly, AI models, he said.

The way he sees it, the optimal path forward – balancing cost and security considerations – appears to be a mix of open and closed-source models.

Open-source ones, which many Chinese AI models are, allow users to bring them on premise and customise them to their needs, he said.

Closed-source ones, which are more common among American AI models, may be fast to set up, but are a black box to users, he continued.

But Tan maintained that technological bifurcation does not mean complete supply chain separation. “Even as technology controls tighten, the underlying supply chain remains deeply connected.”

He added that, despite trade tariff disruptions, intra-Asia trade remains on the rise and accounts for more than half of the region’s total trade. Likewise, foreign direct investment into Asean continues to grow, anchored by supply chain diversification and AI-driven investments.

Regional trade agreements and collaboration will be key to sustaining this growth momentum, he noted.

Digital-green convergence

AI can also be leveraged to promote green energy, observed Tan.

“When OCBC finances data centres, we note that tech companies are increasingly demanding clean energy to meet sustainability goals,” he said. “Data centres are very power-hungry, and those supporting AI even more so.”

Whether existing power grids can support all the demand remains to be seen.

But, in the data centre world, it is increasingly about bringing your own power, and such demand can help to spur the development of green energy, he added.

Tan gave the example of how OCBC provided green financing for a Singapore data centre working on a proof of concept for the use of hydrogen energy, as well as for data centres using solar energy.

Heightened cyberthreats

But, as AI adoption grows, so do the risks of exposure to heightened cyberthreats and scams, he noted.

He pointed to investment scam losses in Singapore, which totalled S$170 million in the first half of the year and accounted for some 40 per cent of total scam losses. Such scams are the costliest category by dollar amount, he added.

OCBC is helping to lead the banking industry’s fight against scams, said the bank chief.

Collective efforts have made a difference, as total scam losses fell 18 per cent in H1 while investment scams declined 5 per cent, he pointed out.