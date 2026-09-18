Alphabet’s Waymo to start offering driverless ride-share car services in Singapore in 2028

This marks the firm’s second confirmed Asia market and its first entry into South-east Asia

Waymo’s initial fleet will be made up of Jaguar I-PACE sports utility vehicles. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Driverless ride-hailing operator Waymo will start accepting bookings for trips in Singapore in its self-driving cars from 2028, marking its first entry into South-east Asia.

Announcing its plans on Friday (Sep 18) at Google’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Pasir Panjang, the unit of technology conglomerate Alphabet said its first fleet of vehicles will hit local roads in the coming months.

The initial fleet will be made up of Jaguar I-PACE sports utility vehicles, although the operator did not disclose how many cars will be deployed or its eventual target fleet size.

The cars will be driven by trained autonomous vehicle (AV) specialists so that on-board systems can familiarise themselves with Singapore’s road and weather conditions.

The specialists will be hired locally, along with other operational roles such as fleet maintenance and customer support.

Waymo said many of its customers use its rides to connect to public transport, including more than a third of those in San Francisco who are either picked up or dropped off near public transport stops.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

It said: “We aim to bridge first-and-last-mile transit gaps across residential and commercial hubs.”

It is unclear if Waymo’s vehicles will be available islandwide or restricted to certain parts of Singapore when its service goes live, with more details slated to be released in time.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Waymo chief executive Tekedra Mawakana said the company’s vehicles have a proven track record in road safety.

She added that in areas where Waymo operates, the AVs are 94 per cent less likely to be involved in crashes that cause serious injuries, and there are also 84 per cent fewer crashes with cyclists that result in injuries, compared with human drivers, studies have found.

Since 2020, Waymo has provided tens of millions of rides in US cities where the service is available, Mawakana said.

With its entry into Singapore, Waymo aims to “complement Singapore’s mobility ecosystem with a safe, convenient and reliable option”.

Mawakana said: “Ultimately, we believe autonomous mobility is about saving lives while enabling freedom and independence.”

“It’s about providing families peace of mind when their loved ones are on the move, and it’s about giving people precious time back.”

Waymo chief executive Tekedra Mawakana speaking at the event on Sep 18. PHOTO: BT FILE

Checks on corporate intelligence platform Sayari showed that the Singapore subsidiary was registered on May 20, with Waymo’s financial controller and deputy general counsel listed among its directors.

Currently available across 15 US cities, Waymo’s launch in Singapore marks the second confirmed Asian market for the AV operator, following Tokyo, Japan, where it plans to start commercial services in 2027.

Waymo has been laying the groundwork for further expansion in the region, having established a subsidiary in South Korea in July. However, a specific timeline for commercial operations there has yet to be disclosed. THE STRAITS TIMES