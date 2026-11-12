Asia Future Summit 2026: Regional leaders to discuss Asia’s role in a changing global order

The full-day event on Nov 27 will feature speakers such as DPM Gan Kim Yong and OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long

The fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Asia Future Summit (AFS) returns for its fifth edition later this month, when leading policymakers, business leaders and industry experts will examine Asia’s evolving role in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

The full-day event, set to take place on Nov 27 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, is being jointly presented by SPH Media’s key news titles – The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu – for the first time. The earlier editions of the summit were co-organised by ST, BT and Zaobao.

The presenting sponsor is OCBC Bank. The official venue partner is Marina Bay Sands, and the official cloud partner is Amazon Web Services.

The summit takes place ahead of Singapore assuming the chairmanship of Asean in 2027, with the expanded newsroom collaboration allowing the event to examine the region’s challenges and opportunities through a wider range of editorial perspectives, expertise and networks.

This year’s theme – Asia ascendant: Shaping the region’s role in a new global order – reflects a period of profound global uncertainty, as established norms are challenged and economic and geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve.

Against this backdrop, the summit will explore how Asia can navigate these shifts, strengthen regional cooperation, forge new partnerships and play a greater role in shaping the global agenda.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Discussions will centre on the region’s priorities in economic integration, technological transformation and regional resilience.

Economics, AI and geopolitics

Among the speakers will be Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong; Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan; Malaysia Minister of Economy Akmal Nasir; OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long and Singapore Exchange Group CEO Loh Boon Chye.

Akmal and Loh will be part of a four-person panel along with the Indian government’s chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and Hutong Research partner Guo Shan. They will discuss if the world is headed for a global crisis and how Asia’s economies should respond.

OCBC’s Tan will join Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun, Temus CEO Sng Ren Yeong and Amazon Web Services’ head of AI acceleration Varun Dayal at a separate panel to discuss how Asia will shape the future of artificial intelligence.

A third panel will comprise Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia founder Dino Patti Djalal, Singapore Management University external research fellow June Park, and Fudan University professor and deputy director of the Center for American Studies Zhao Minghao. They will speak at a session on geopolitics, and discuss if the world’s major powers will clash and what the middle powers could do.

Fostering informed public discourse

SPH Media executive chairman Chan Yeng Kit said the AFS will help the national news company build on its role of fostering informed public discourse on issues of national and regional importance.

“By harnessing the collective strengths of our five key publications, we amplify our convening power for influential voices, connect diverse perspectives, and deepen conversations that are shaping the region’s future,” he said.

Sunny Quek, OCBC’s head of global consumer financial services, noted that this year’s AFS takes place at a time when both businesses and investors are navigating an increasingly complex global environment.

“(We are) pleased to provide our premier banking clients with access to perspectives from leading policymakers, business leaders and industry experts as they discuss the forces shaping Asia’s future.”

He added: “The summit offers a valuable platform for our clients to be part of conversations that matter, and gain fresh perspectives.”

For more information, visit www.asiafuturesummit.com