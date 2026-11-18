Dealers say Category A’s record-high earlier in November deadened customers’ impetus to purchase

COE premiums have been rising steadily in 2026, courtesy of China car brands, which are popular for their cost-effectiveness. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) recorded a significant drop in premiums in the second round of bidding for November, which closed at 4 pm on Wednesday (Nov 18), as buyers shied away from the record-high set earlier in the month.

Nicholas Wong, the CEO of authorised Honda dealer Kah Motor, said: “Naturally, this is how the market will react when the COE goes to such a level, especially an all-time high. In a way, it’s a good thing that bidders are returning to their senses.”

Premiums for categories A and B dipped more than 5 per cent each. Category A, for mainstream cars, clocked its largest drop in 2026 so far: 6.4 per cent or S$8,901 to S$130,100.

Category B, for luxury cars, was down 5.1 per cent or S$6,734 at S$125,600, also logging its most significant drop in months.

Slow town

Observers said that the dip in premiums reflects a market that has been unusually slow in the past fortnight.

COE premiums have been rising steadily in 2026, courtesy of China car brands, popular for their cost-effectiveness, driving strong demand, especially in Category A.

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Coupled with intense bidding after The Car Expo, a major car show in late October, the category rose 5.3 per cent or S$6,997 to a new record of S$139,001.

Dealers said that the calculus that pushed customers into showrooms was broken by the Category A premium breaking a record, which put a major brake on sales.

“The streets were dead and the market was very slow,” the general manager for a European car brand told The Business Times. “Once customers saw a record COE premium, everyone backed off as it made absolutely no sense to rush in and buy.”

Kah Motors’ Wong noted that the major drop showed that the market was “even weaker than in the rounds before The Car Expo”.

Industry sources pointed out that some car roadshows held over the past two weeks failed to meet targets.

Buying intensified this year as the reduction of electric vehicle incentives in 2027 looms. Electric vehicle (EV) buyers now get a maximum incentive of S$30,000, but come the new year, the sweetener will go down to S$20,000.

Some dealers made the smaller incentive a part of their marketing pitch.

But Wong said: “I feel that narrative doesn’t bite with customers anymore, because without doing anything, the COE was already at S$139,000 in the last round. It’s better to take the chance and buy next year if you can.”

The European brand manager pointed out, however, that the S$10,000 reduction in rebates will not hit all EV brands equally. Some EVs, typically the more powerful models, could see the rebate come down by S$7,500, which makes the COE spike even harder to justify.

Other observers pointed out that not all dealers would have matched the COE jump in the previous round, that is, they bid more conservatively this time.

Adelene Tan, managing director at BYD distributor and dealer Vantage Automotive, said that she had expected a slowdown, though not one of this size. “It could have been that in the balance of orders from The Car Expo, some dealers collected orders at a lower price threshold – they did not increase prices by the same amount as Category A increased – and bid moderately,” she added.

But such a significant drop could also mean buyers may come flooding back next round. The general manager of a multi-franchise dealership, certain that they will, pointed out: “Premiums will bounce back next round – it just depends on how hard. After all, we have only two more bids, or one month, left in 2026.”

Kah Motors’ Wong was more sanguine about the premiums coming down. “The market is already crazily overheated. Those not in a hurry to buy a car have no incentive to bring forward their purchase. There’s no good offers at this COE premium.”