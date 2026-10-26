COE quota: Luxury car supply up 3.3%, flat for mainstream cars

The overall supply for the November 2026 to January 2027 period will rise 1.1%; no ‘cut and fill’ additions planned

The two car categories A and B will have no “cut and fill” additions to their quotas for the upcoming three-month period. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG

[SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for luxury cars will go up by 3.3 per cent, while that of mainstream cars will remain the same for the next three months.

The overall quota across all COE categories for the November 2026 to January 2027 period will rise by 1.1 per cent or by 213, to 19,298, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Oct 25).

It noted that the forthcoming quota for that three-month period would not be affected by the ongoing review of COE categorisation for cars.

Supply increases, mostly

The number of certificates for the luxury-car category, B, will be up 3.3 per cent or by 180 to 5,707 in the November 2026 to January 2027 period, compared with the August to October period.

Category B is for cars with engines of more than 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) in capacity, or with more than 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with more than 110 kW of power.

The number of certificates for the mainstream car category, A, will be 7,134, the same as in the preceding period.

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Category A is for cars with engines of up to 1,600 cc in capacity or with up to 97 kW of power, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kW of power.

The certificate supply for Category C, for commercial vehicles, will go up by 37, or 2 per cent, to 1,873.

The COE supply for the motorcycle category, D, will shrink by 2 per cent or 61 to 3,004.

The open category, which can be used to register any vehicle other than motorcycles, will go up 3.7 per cent or 57 to 1,580.

No “cut and fill” for cars

The quota for the next three months also features no “cut and fill” additions for cars.

This is the policy – instituted in May 2023 – of bringing forward guaranteed de-registrations from vehicles that must be de-registered, such as those renewed with five-year COEs.

Both Category A and B will have no additions this time; Category D will have 1,031 additions and Category C, 61.

In the previous three-month period, there were 200 such additions to Category A, and none to Category B; Category C had 70, and Category D, 1,111. Category C is allowed a 0.25 per cent growth each year, but a zero-growth policy is in force for all the other categories.

The COE supply is determined by the number of vehicles de-registered. Supply is calculated by the rolling average of de-registrations in the previous 12 months.