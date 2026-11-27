This is the first comprehensive review of Singapore’s consumer protection regime since 2018

Between Sep 10 and 30, CASE received 1,610 complaints involving about S$3.82 million in prepayment losses following the closure of fitness businesses such as True Fitness. PHOTO: TM

[SINGAPORE] Consumers could have a mandated period to reconsider their expensive prepaid packages and cancel if recommendations by a panel are taken up by the Government.

The panel, which was tasked to review Singapore’s consumer protection regime, said consumers who may have come under undue sales pressure should have a window to reconsider after leaving the shop. It suggested rolling this out in high-risk sectors, naming the beauty and wellness sector as a priority.

Announcing its proposals on Nov 27, the panel also recommended more influencer advertisement transparency and stronger ticketing protection. It submitted its seven recommendations to the Government on the same day.

This is the first comprehensive review of Singapore’s consumer protection regime since the last major amendment to the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act in 2018, said the panel’s co-chair Melvin Yong, who is president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Should the recommendations be approved, more consumers could also take their disputes to court.

The panel suggested that the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) increase its standard limit for consumer claims to S$30,000, up from S$20,000 currently. THE STRAITS TIMES