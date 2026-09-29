The Business Times
business-time-50

Crystal Jade Fine Dining faces charge for failing to file income tax return on time

The court hearing was adjourned for four weeks after the company’s representative failed to turn up on Sept 29

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • In September, Crystal Jade closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlets at The Clementi Mall, Jurong Point and Great World. The group said the closures were part of a review of its operations and outlet network. 
    • In September, Crystal Jade closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlets at The Clementi Mall, Jurong Point and Great World. The group said the closures were part of a review of its operations and outlet network.  ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

    Rosalind Ang

    Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 09:47 PM

    [SINGAPORE] Crystal Jade Fine Dining’s court hearing over a charge of failing to submit its complete income tax return for the year of assessment 2025 was adjourned for four weeks after the company’s representative failed to turn up on Sept 29.

    The IRAS prosecutor said in court that this was the Crystal Jade subsidiary’s first court absence.

    The hearing was adjourned to Oct 27.

    The company was charged on April 15 over failing to submit its complete income tax return on time without a reasonable excuse, which is an offence under the Income Tax Act.

    If found guilty, the company could be fined up to S$5,000.

    Crystal Jade has six restaurant brands.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    In September, the group closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlets at The Clementi Mall, Jurong Point and Great World, bringing the homegrown Chinese restaurant group’s total number of shuttered outlets in Singapore in 2026 to five.

    Crystal Jade said the closures were part of its ongoing review of its operations and outlet network. It said affected employees were informed and were being supported with redeployment opportunities within the company, where possible.

    Crystal Jade also closed outlets at Hillion Mall and Suntec City earlier in 2026. In June 2025, it shuttered its Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao restaurant in Holland Village after 20 years in operation.

    Following the latest closures, the group has about 13 outlets in operation, as listed on its website.

    Founded in Singapore in 1991, Crystal Jade was once among the country’s fastest-growing Chinese restaurant groups.

    In 2015, it had 120 restaurants worldwide, including 47 in Singapore. THE STRAITS TIMES

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    income taxThe Straits Times

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More