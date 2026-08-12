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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 12)

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Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • DBS’ wealth assets under management rose above the S$500 billion mark for the first time in Q2, to hit S$516 billion.
    • DBS’ wealth assets under management rose above the S$500 billion mark for the first time in Q2, to hit S$516 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    UOL H1 net profit rises 23% to S$252.2 million on joint venture profits

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    CDG takes full control of EV charging unit after buying out partner Engie

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    [SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro : C52 +2.24% (CDG) has taken full control of its electric vehicle charging business, CDG Engie, after buying out joint venture partner Engie.

    Digital Core Reit proposes US$315.9 million North America asset sale, enters Singapore

    [SINGAPORE] Digital Core Reit : DCRU +5.26% is proposing a major portfolio revamp to set up a maiden presence in Singapore and deepen its foothold in Japan, funded by the divestment of mature North American assets.

    CICT H1 DPU up 7.1% at S$0.0602, bolstered by CapitaSpring and Gallileo tower in Germany

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) on Wednesday (Aug 12) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0602 for the first half ended June, up 7.1 per cent from S$0.0562 in the year-ago period.

    JTC eyes unified zoning of one-north parcels for LaunchPad revamp

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