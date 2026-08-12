Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 12)

DBS’ wealth assets under management rose above the S$500 billion mark for the first time in Q2, to hit S$516 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

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Analysts raise DBS targets to as high as S$81 after record Q2 net profit

[SINGAPORE] Analysts have raised their target prices for DBS : D05 -1.48% , after the bank posted a record second-quarter net profit of S$3.08 billion last week , with at least two researchers forecasting the share price to touch the S$80 mark.

UOL H1 net profit rises 23% to S$252.2 million on joint venture profits

[SINGAPORE] Property developer UOL Group : U14 +2.42% posted a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to S$252.2 million for the first half ended Jun 30, from S$205.5 million.

CDG takes full control of EV charging unit after buying out partner Engie

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[SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro : C52 +2.24% (CDG) has taken full control of its electric vehicle charging business, CDG Engie, after buying out joint venture partner Engie.

Digital Core Reit proposes US$315.9 million North America asset sale, enters Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Digital Core Reit : DCRU +5.26% is proposing a major portfolio revamp to set up a maiden presence in Singapore and deepen its foothold in Japan, funded by the divestment of mature North American assets.

CICT H1 DPU up 7.1% at S$0.0602, bolstered by CapitaSpring and Gallileo tower in Germany

[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) on Wednesday (Aug 12) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0602 for the first half ended June, up 7.1 per cent from S$0.0562 in the year-ago period.

JTC eyes unified zoning of one-north parcels for LaunchPad revamp

[SINGAPORE] Land parcels in Ayer Rajah Crescent, currently zoned for a variety of uses, are set to be unified under a single business park zoning as part of plans to rejuvenate LaunchPad @ one-north.