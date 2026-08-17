The Business Times
business-time-50

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 17)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The S$130 million price tag for 33 Sembawang Road translates to a land rate of S$1,128 per square foot per plot ratio.
    • The S$130 million price tag for 33 Sembawang Road translates to a land rate of S$1,128 per square foot per plot ratio. PHOTO: ETC

    Stories you might have missed

    Freehold Sembawang apartment up for collective sale at S$130 million

    [SINGAPORE] Hong Heng Garden, a freehold residential site at 33 Sembawang Road, has been put on the market for collective sale at a reserve price of S$130 million. 

    Car rental firm Charlotte Vehicle allegedly owes S$140,000 to 34 customers

    [SINGAPORE] Thirty-four customers of Singapore-based car rental firm Charlotte Vehicle say that they are owed amounts ranging from a few hundred dollars to more than S$39,000, totalling to around S$137,000.

    Developer sales pick up in July with 731 new homes sold, mainly from 2 launches

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    [SINGAPORE] Developers in Singapore sold 731 new private homes in July, nearly five times the 156 units sold in June but 22.2 per cent less than the 940 units moved in the same month a year ago. 

    AI demand lifts Singapore key exports 24.2% in July, but misses forecasts

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s key exports expanded 24.2 per cent in July, extending the 20.8 per cent rise in June.

    GXS enters credit card arena with new cashback card

    [SINGAPORE] GXS Bank on Monday (Aug 17) launched a credit card with unlimited cashback subject to a minimum of S$500 monthly spend, targeting the credit card population in Singapore.

    Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site

    [SINGAPORE] A joint venture led by developer Sustained Land is buying a sprawling site in Thomson Lane for S$578 million from an entity linked to OCBC’s Lee family, with plans to build a large residential project on the prime plot.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The S$130 million price tag for 33 Sembawang Road translates to a land rate of S$1,128 per square foot per plot ratio.

    Freehold Sembawang apartment up for collective sale at S$130 million

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Former US vice-president Al Gore says: “(The Iran war) has been a warning shot to all nations who are dependent on fossil fuels – they’re not reliable.”

    The retreat from sustainable investing? A myth, says Al Gore

    Many Singaporeans could struggle to build enough wealth for retirement if they continue to keep too much of their money in low-growth assets.

    Financial planners urge investors to consider other options as T-bills yields lose steam

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More