Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 17)

The S$130 million price tag for 33 Sembawang Road translates to a land rate of S$1,128 per square foot per plot ratio. PHOTO: ETC

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Freehold Sembawang apartment up for collective sale at S$130 million

[SINGAPORE] Hong Heng Garden, a freehold residential site at 33 Sembawang Road, has been put on the market for collective sale at a reserve price of S$130 million.

Car rental firm Charlotte Vehicle allegedly owes S$140,000 to 34 customers

[SINGAPORE] Thirty-four customers of Singapore-based car rental firm Charlotte Vehicle say that they are owed amounts ranging from a few hundred dollars to more than S$39,000, totalling to around S$137,000.

Developer sales pick up in July with 731 new homes sold, mainly from 2 launches

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[SINGAPORE] Developers in Singapore sold 731 new private homes in July, nearly five times the 156 units sold in June but 22.2 per cent less than the 940 units moved in the same month a year ago.

AI demand lifts Singapore key exports 24.2% in July, but misses forecasts

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s key exports expanded 24.2 per cent in July, extending the 20.8 per cent rise in June.

GXS enters credit card arena with new cashback card

[SINGAPORE] GXS Bank on Monday (Aug 17) launched a credit card with unlimited cashback subject to a minimum of S$500 monthly spend, targeting the credit card population in Singapore.

Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site

[SINGAPORE] A joint venture led by developer Sustained Land is buying a sprawling site in Thomson Lane for S$578 million from an entity linked to OCBC’s Lee family, with plans to build a large residential project on the prime plot.