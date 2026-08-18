Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 18)
- The deal for the sale of Scotts Square mall, just off Orchard Road, is said to be in the early stages of being worked out, at a price of about S$320 million. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
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Father-and-son duo Raj Kumar and Kishin in exclusive due diligence to buy Scotts Square
[SINGAPORE] A potential sale of Scotts Square is in the early stage of being hammered out at a price of about S$320 million.
Grab, Sea see loan books surge in Q2 as financial services drive growth
[SINGAPORE] Financial services is emerging as an increasingly important growth engine for South-east Asia tech giants Grab and Sea, with surging loan growth driving a bigger contribution to earnings in the second quarter.
UOB names Tan Choon Hin to new Asean, Greater China role
[SINGAPORE] UOB has appointed Tan Choon Hin as its head of Asean and Greater China, a new senior role aimed at driving growth from increasing cross-border flows between the two regions.
Koh Brothers Eco Engineering faces up to S$57.6 million in potential legal liabilities
[SINGAPORE] Catalist-listed Koh Brothers Eco Engineering : 5HV -9.65% on Tuesday (Aug 18) disclosed three major legal disputes exposing it to nearly S$57.6 million in potential liabilities.
DayOne secures S$530 million green loan from DBS, OCBC and UOB for Singapore data centre
[SINGAPORE] Global digital infrastructure platform DayOne has secured a four-year green loan of S$530 million from local banking giants DBS, OCBC and UOB to finance its first data centre in Singapore, the banks announced in a joint statement on Tuesday (Aug 18).
Stakes high on Philippines’ push to privatise over 40 casinos
[MANILA] As the Philippine government races to strip its state gaming regulator of more than 40 retail casino venues worth an estimated 50 billion pesos (US$813 million) to eliminate conflict of interest, the plan is facing serious pushback and mounting concerns.
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