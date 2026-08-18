Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 18)

The deal for the sale of Scotts Square mall, just off Orchard Road, is said to be in the early stages of being worked out, at a price of about S$320 million. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Stakes high on Philippines’ push to privatise over 40 casinos

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