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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 26)

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Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The precision engineering cluster has the highest year-on-year rise in July at 17.7%, driven in part by higher production of semiconductor equipment.
    • The precision engineering cluster has the highest year-on-year rise in July at 17.7%, driven in part by higher production of semiconductor equipment. PHOTO: BT FILE

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