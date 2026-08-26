Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 26)

The precision engineering cluster has the highest year-on-year rise in July at 17.7%, driven in part by higher production of semiconductor equipment. PHOTO: BT FILE

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Singapore factory output growth eases to 6.8% in July; electronics up 11.2%

[SINGAPORE] Factory output rose 6.8 per cent year on year in July, moderating from June’s revised 7.5 per cent growth, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Wednesday (Aug 26).

Singapore’s asset management ambitions face next test as industry seeks speed and clarity

[SINGAPORE] Greater clarity, speed and workable rules are among requests that industry players have in Singapore’s latest push to boost its asset management landscape, as they await crucial details on who qualifies and how the schemes work.

Data centres expected to add pressure on Singapore’s energy supply: survey

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[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s data centre growth is expected to add pressure on the Republic’s energy supply, while boosting appetite for energy storage solutions and grid upgrades, a new industry survey showed.

Temasek-backed Climate Impact X to merge with UK-based carbon trading platform

[SINGAPORE] Temasek-backed carbon exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) is set to merge with Carbonplace, a carbon portfolio management and trading platform based in the UK, if the deal is approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SingPost Q1 operating profit up 55.2% to S$4.1 million on improved costs

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Post (SingPost) recorded an operating profit of S$4.1 million for its first financial quarter ended Jun 30, up 55.2 per cent from S$2.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period.