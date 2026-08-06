Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 6)

Stories you might have missed

DBS raises 2026 guidance as wealth business powers growth despite lower rates

[SINGAPORE] DBS has raised its full-year guidance after record earnings in the first half, betting that strong momentum in wealth management and other fee-generating businesses will help offset pressure from lower interest rates.

StarHub to take MyRepublic’s 4G customers on its network under expanded agreement

[SINGAPORE] StarHub and MyRepublic have expanded their partnership in the mobile segment by moving all subscribers of MyRepublic Mobile onto StarHub’s network.

Singapore’s global talent visa holders grew to 8,500 in 2025: MOM

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[SINGAPORE] Holders of a visa for top global talent have more than doubled in number since the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass (One Pass) was unveiled in 2023, numbers from Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau showed on Wednesday (Aug 5).

CGSI Securities Singapore launches first active ETF tracking SGX’s small and mid-cap stocks

[SINGAPORE] CGS International (CGSI) Securities Singapore is launching the first active exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of small and mid-cap counters on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Called the CGS Fullgoal Singapore Next 50 Active ETF, it is benchmarked to the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index , which tracks the performance of the next 50 largest SGX mainboard-listed companies beyond the 30 largest stocks.

Venture Q2 net profit up 10.3% at S$63 million, increases interim dividend

[SINGAPORE] Technology solutions provider Venture Corp posted a 10.3 per cent increase in net profit to S$63 million for its second quarter ended Jun 30, up from S$57.1 million in the year-ago period.

DBS names seven ‘deep-value’ stock picks to ride Singapore’s value-unlocking theme

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Research expects Singapore equities’ value-unlocking theme to gain renewed traction, supported by catalysts such as the S$5 billion Equity Market Development Programme introduced in 2025.