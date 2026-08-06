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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 6)

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Navene Elangovan

Navene Elangovan

Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 06:20 PM
    • DBS’ total income climbed 6% to a record S$6.09 billion.
    • DBS’ total income climbed 6% to a record S$6.09 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    “We believe further execution could drive renewed outperformance versus the Straits Times Index,” note the analysts.

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