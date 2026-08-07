Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 7)

Securities brokerage UOBKH says it expects market conditions to remain supportive over the next 12 months. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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UOB Kay Hian H1 net profit jumps 66% to S$164.7 million on higher volume

[SINGAPORE] UOB Kay Hian posted a 66 per cent surge in net profit to S$164.7 million for the first half of FY2026 ended June. This increase from S$99.2 million in the year-ago period was driven by higher trading volume and revenue growth.

High Court rejects bid to bring ST Engineering unit into trademark infringement suit over RSAF aircraft parts

[SINGAPORE] The High Court has rejected a wholesale trader’s attempt to bring ST Engineering Aerospace Systems into a trademark infringement suit over allegedly counterfeit components supplied for use in Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft.

DBS sees choppy Q3 for STI as investors pivot from Singapore banks to listcos that’re unlocking value

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[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Research expects the Straits Times Index to face a choppy third quarter, and a tactical rotation away from local banks, citing an increasingly concentrated rally that has left index valuations elevated while broader market performance lags.

OCBC raises 2026 loan growth forecast after Q2 profit jumps 22%, lifts dividend

[SINGAPORE] OCBC has raised its full-year loan growth guidance after a stronger-than-expected first half, as continued momentum in wealth management and corporate lending helped offset lower interest rates.

‘Size in banking is not everything’: UOB pursues capital-light strategy as Q2 profit rises; trims fee growth outlook

[SINGAPORE] UOB signalled that it will continue pruning non-core businesses as it reshapes itself into a more capital-light, advisory-led lender, with group chief executive Wee Ee Cheong saying that the bank will focus on businesses where it has a competitive advantage.

Ex-Sakae director Ong Siew Kwee handed 10.5-year jail term for misappropriating S$15.8 million, lying in court

[SINGAPORE] Former Sakae director Ong Siew Kwee was sentenced to 10.5 years of imprisonment on Friday (Aug 7) for his role in the misappropriation of S$15.8 million from a joint venture linked to the Bugis Cube development and giving false evidence in court.