Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 11)

The board has proposed a tax-exempt ordinary dividend of S$0.12 a share for FY2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

CLI sinks into the red with S$142 million H2 loss on China asset drag; operating profit up 30%

REVALUATION loss and impairments exceed S$400 million; the group will speed up action on China assets.

‘We’re not deal junkies’: CapitaLand Investment CEO says potential M&As must help build long-term capabilities, drive share price

ANY such deal must ‘make strategic sense’, says Lee Chee Koon.

Budget 2026: More job-related support expected, PM Wong says

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

WITH an election unlikely in the next five years or so, long-term issues may be addressed.

Sheng Siong shares close 4.2% lower after OCBC downgrade

THE stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is more than two standard deviations above its historical average.

Vizzio snags Nasdaq vice-chair and ex-Temasek, SingPost leaders, two years after credential saga

ROBERT McCooey, Raymond Chiam and Shahrin Abdol Salam, among others, have joined the tech startup.

Malaysia’s Maybank, Yinson launch first tokenised ringgit pilot for Asean cross-border payments

THE project is conducted under Bank Negara Malaysia’s Digital Asset Innovation Hub.