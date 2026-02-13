The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 13)

Published Fri, Feb 13, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Chee Hong Tat, deputy chairman of MAS, sees private capital markets as valuable complements to traditional bank lending and public markets.
    Chee Hong Tat, deputy chairman of MAS, sees private capital markets as valuable complements to traditional bank lending and public markets.

    Stories you might have missed

    New growth capital workgroup led by Chee Hong Tat aims to close gap between private capital and public listings

    MEMBERS include top executives from GIC, Temasek and DBS, along with public sector representatives.

    Banks drag STI below 5,000 post-Budget, but analysts see ample ‘fiscal dry powder’

    THE scaled-back handouts leave room for future support; the new measures could enable the continued recovery of the capital market.

    Singaporeans flock to gold despite record-high prices ahead of Chinese New Year

    ANALYSTS attribute recent spikes in retail demand to wealth preservation seeking rather than festive buying.

    From Sheng Siong to Seatrium, here are some potential winners and losers from Budget 2026

    SECTORS from essentials to manufacturing, defence, property and energy could be affected.

    NTUC launches AI-Ready SG initiative with tool subsidies, training pathways for workers

    UNION members can expect a subsidy of up to 50% to help defray the cost of subscribing to eligible AI tools.

    Watch this space: Analysts upbeat on Singapore’s new space agency, but see no near-term lift for stocks

    ST ENGINEERING and local telcos are among the expected potential beneficiaries.

    Daily Debrief

