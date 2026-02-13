Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 13)

Chee Hong Tat, deputy chairman of MAS, sees private capital markets as valuable complements to traditional bank lending and public markets. PHOTO: RANAMITA CHAKRABORTY, BT

New growth capital workgroup led by Chee Hong Tat aims to close gap between private capital and public listings

MEMBERS include top executives from GIC, Temasek and DBS, along with public sector representatives.

Banks drag STI below 5,000 post-Budget, but analysts see ample ‘fiscal dry powder’

THE scaled-back handouts leave room for future support; the new measures could enable the continued recovery of the capital market.

Singaporeans flock to gold despite record-high prices ahead of Chinese New Year

ANALYSTS attribute recent spikes in retail demand to wealth preservation seeking rather than festive buying.

From Sheng Siong to Seatrium, here are some potential winners and losers from Budget 2026

SECTORS from essentials to manufacturing, defence, property and energy could be affected.

NTUC launches AI-Ready SG initiative with tool subsidies, training pathways for workers

UNION members can expect a subsidy of up to 50% to help defray the cost of subscribing to eligible AI tools.

Watch this space: Analysts upbeat on Singapore’s new space agency, but see no near-term lift for stocks

ST ENGINEERING and local telcos are among the expected potential beneficiaries.