From Sheng Siong to Seatrium, here are some potential winners and losers from Budget 2026

Sectors from essentials to manufacturing, defence, property and energy could be affected

Singapore banks should gain from larger wealth and investment banking fee pools, says RHB analyst Shekhar Jaiswal. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s Budget 2026 statement on Thursday (Feb 12) covered themes of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, internationalisation and financial sector development.

Among the announcements, highlights included a S$1.5 billion top-up to expand the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), higher minimum qualifying salaries for foreign workers, a S$1 billion injection to the Startup SG Equity scheme to support startups, more Community Development Council vouchers and a re-assessment of Singapore’s carbon tax trajectory.

With these developments set to affect various sectors in Singapore’s economy – from essentials to manufacturing, defence, property and energy – some sectors and stocks on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) could benefit, while others might be disadvantaged.

Notably, stocks with tech exposure like ST Engineering and Singtel, real estate players like CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT), and firms involved in sustainability efforts such as Keppel and Sembcorp, were commonly cited by analysts as potential beneficiaries.

Consumer

The domestic consumption and essentials sector is likely to benefit “most immediately” from Budget 2026 developments, said RHB analyst Shekhar Jaiswal.

He noted that sizeable household transfers, such as CDC vouchers, U-Save and wage support, should lift mass-market spending and support stocks with supermarket exposure like Sheng Siong and DFI Retail through “resilient staples demand and voucher-enabled traffic”.

However, OCBC head of equity research Carmen Lee thinks benefits for supermarket operators like Sheng Siong will be delayed, rather than immediate. This comes amid a step down in the value of CDC vouchers for 2026 to S$300, compared with S$500 and S$800 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Lee expects outlook for supermarket operators to “dampen slightly” in 2026, and then to pick up in 2027.

Banking and financial sector

RHB analyst Shekhar Jaiswal highlighted that banks – DBS , OCBC and UOB – should gain from larger wealth and investment banking fee pools, and firmer trade finance and foreign exchange flows from enterprise internationalisation.

Exchange and trading platforms like SGX and iFast should benefit from greater support for the capital market development. These support measures include the additional S$1.5 billion top-up to the EQDP, which is expected to lift listing activity and equity fundraising, said Maybank analysts in a note on Friday.

Healthcare

Maybank believes that the launch of the new national AI missions, which are aimed at transforming key economic sectors including the healthcare industry, will benefit private healthcare players.

The brokerage named Thomson Medical and Raffles Medical Group as potential beneficiaries, noting these firms’ use of AI to enhance patient care and operational efficiency, which could mitigate margin pressures, particularly those from rising staff costs.

Technology and manufacturing

The AI and advanced manufacturing sector is poised to benefit from Budget 2026, said Jaiswal. He noted that the National AI Council, one-north AI park, AI missions and RIE2030 funding signal a “sustained research and development and capex cycle”.

Tech stocks like Frencken , UMS Integration and Venture could gain from Singapore’s deeper push into AI and manufacturing, said Jaiswal.

Infrastructure providers, such as Singtel and Keppel DC Reit , may also benefit from AI-driven innovation supporting Singapore’s next growth phase, said DBS in a Feb 5 report.

With the semiconductor sector set for gains, Nanofilm Technologies , which offers thin-film coating for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, could potentially benefit, said OCBC’s Lee.

Another beneficiary of Budget 2026’s spending and revenue plans is the defence and cybersecurity sector, given that defence spending is at around 3 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product and broader security outlays rising, said Jaiswal. He added that this could support multi-year order visibility for ST Engineering .

Energy

Jaiswal highlighted that the energy transition sector remains “structurally positive”, given potentially lower-than-expected carbon pricing, the import of low-carbon electricity from the region, and the pursuit of longer-dated diversification options.

OCBC’s Lee named Keppel and Sembcorp as preferred picks, given their active involvement in Singapore’s progress to net-zero emissions.

Firms like ComfortDelGro and Keppel Infrastructure Trust , with exposure to electric-vehicle charging, could benefit amid Singapore’s drive towards cleaner vehicles, said Lee.

Property

Property developers should benefit mainly from there being no new cooling measures, said Jaiswal. For real estate investment trusts (Reits), uplift is expected for retail names such as CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust.

CapitaLand Ascendas Reit and CapitaLand Investment could benefit from the establishment of the one-north AI park, as both have a presence in one-north, said OCBC.

Services

The government’s expansion of the Productivity Solutions Grant to support more digital and AI-enabled solutions bodes well for Info-Tech Systems , supporting the uptake of its product offerings, said OCBC’s Lee.

She noted that the grant currently provides Info-Tech Systems’ SME customers with up to 50 per cent of financial support for their initial adoption of its human-resource management and accounting software.

Possible fallout in marine and process sectors

Higher worker levies in the marine and process sectors may raise labour costs for industrial names like Seatrium and tech manufacturing names like UMS Integration, said Macquarie Capital analysts, who added that the higher levies will likely be passed on to end customers.

OCBC’s Lee agreed that higher labour costs could weigh on Seatrium in the medium-term, with the changes set to kick in from 2028.

Push for sustainable fuel could hit aviation

Singapore Airlines may be negatively affected by the government’s push for sustainable aviation fuel – which is more expensive than conventional jet fuel, said Maybank analysts. The target is for this greener fuel to account for 1 per cent of all jet fuel used for flights departing from Singapore in 2026.

This could translate to more expensive air fares, said OCBC’s Lee, citing data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

However, as the increase in flight ticket prices is unlikely to be significant, she does not expect it to have much of an effect on dampening travel demand.

