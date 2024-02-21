Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 21)

Stories you might have missed

China tourists push Singapore’s January visitor arrivals to new post-Covid high

SINGAPORE’S international visitors jumped to a post-Covid high of 1,436,404 in January on a surge in China arrivals.

Singapore to invest up to S$100 million in 10 Gbps fibre network upgrade

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is investing as much as S$100 million to upgrade Singapore’s Nationwide Broadband Network, such that it will run on higher speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second.

COE premiums dip for all categories except commercial vehicles

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement premiums in February’s second round of bidding dropped for all categories except those for commercial vehicles.

Envy Asset Management liquidators given nod to claw back S$2.3 million from Chuan Hup’s unit

THE liquidators of Envy Asset Management at the heart of US$1 billion fraudulent nickel trading have been successful in their legal bid to claw back S$2.3 million from a unit of Chuan Hup Holdings.

Sias finds Chemical Industries’ rebuttal ‘contradictory’; requests timeline to appoint new CEO

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) has responded to Chemical Industries’ Feb 18 rebuttal of minority shareholder concerns with a fresh round of queries, while also requesting that the company provide a timeline for the appointment of a new chief executive.

Singapore stocks fall amid mixed regional showing; STI down 0.8%

THE Straits Times Index fell 0.8 per cent or 26.95 points to 3,217.11 on Wednesday (Feb 21), amid a mixed regional showing as well as a steep decline in Singapore Airlines shares after the company’s Q3 results on Tuesday underperformed expectations.