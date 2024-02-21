Subscribers

Singapore to invest up to S$100 million in 10 Gbps fibre network upgrade

Yong Jun Yuan Michelle Zhu

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 10:18 am Updated Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 12:34 pm
More than half a million households are expected to sign up and benefit from the higher-speed Nationwide Broadband Network by 2028.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

IMDA

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is investing as much as S$100 million to upgrade Singapore’s Nationwide Broadband Network (NBN), such that it will run on higher speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps).

The investment will support the upgrading of both NBN’s back-end network as well as front-end user equipment over mid-2024 to 2026. This will enable the provision of higher-speed services and offerings at more competitive prices to businesses and consumers, said IMDA on Wednesday (Feb 21).

“As part of the funding application, (telcos) do have to tell us how they intend to roll out the network nationwide, what sort of plans they are going to give, and how they’re going...

