China tourists push Singapore’s January visitor arrivals to new post-Covid high

SINGAPORE’S international visitor arrivals jumped to 1,436,404 in January – marking the highest post-Covid figure yet, based on the latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Wednesday (Feb 21).

This was as arrivals from China surged more than 60 per cent in January – to 211,194 visitors, from 130,207 a month earlier – even before a mutual 30-day visa exemption was set to take effect in February.

As the second-largest source country in January, it was a large contributor to the month-on-month increase in international visitor arrivals.

Overall, visitor arrivals were up 15.9 per cent from the preceding month’s 1,239,776. The January figure was also a 54.2 per cent surge from the year-ago period.

Indonesia again clinched the top spot as a source of visitors, with 268,972 tourists last month, climbing from 244,343 in December last year.

In third place was Australia as the source of 124,144 tourists, up from 112,310 in the month before.

Malaysia was in fourth place with 93,387 visitors, slipping from 102,689 in December.

Rounding out the top five was India, which was the source of 82,117 visitors in January, higher than 92,635 in the preceding month.

STB said earlier in its year in review that Singapore is expected to have 15 million to 16 million international visitors in 2024, supported by improved global flight connectivity and capacity, as well as the Singapore-China visa exemption.